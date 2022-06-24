Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in PPL were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,940,706,000 after buying an additional 1,194,864 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in PPL by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,180,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PPL by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,108,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,991,000 after acquiring an additional 824,795 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in PPL by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,895,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,895,000 after purchasing an additional 726,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Argus lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

NYSE:PPL opened at $26.61 on Friday. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.73.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.88%.

In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

