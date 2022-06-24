Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 38.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,967 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in General Motors were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,507,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,568,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,968,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in General Motors by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,824,862 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $781,421,000 after acquiring an additional 855,445 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in General Motors by 218,225.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,800,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $750,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.97. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.16.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

