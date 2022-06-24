Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFG. State Street Corp raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,045,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,278,000 after purchasing an additional 56,298 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6,868.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,305,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,253,000 after buying an additional 1,286,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,267,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,617,000 after acquiring an additional 38,443 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,671 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other National Fuel Gas news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $2,976,722.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 311,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,817,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,008,615. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $65.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $49.16 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.52 and a 200-day moving average of $66.21.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.68. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

