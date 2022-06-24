Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 480.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 428,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,064,000 after buying an additional 44,359 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 45,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $92.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.88. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $90.25 and a one year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

Several research firms recently commented on PRU. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.58.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

