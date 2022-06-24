Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 316,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,061,000 after acquiring an additional 202,158 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 83,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 18,539 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 74.8% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 27,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,127,000.

SPTL opened at $32.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.61. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

