Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 56.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COF. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.23.

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COF opened at $104.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.63. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $98.54 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

