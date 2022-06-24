Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on O shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

O opened at $67.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.66, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 290.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

