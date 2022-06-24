Private Trust Co. NA Has $279,000 Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $628.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $633.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $662.14. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $547.59 and a 12 month high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $718.18.

About O’Reilly Automotive (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.