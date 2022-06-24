Private Trust Co. NA Has $291,000 Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,203 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,450,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Best Buy to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Best Buy to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.06.

NYSE BBY opened at $71.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 39.07%.

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $3,599,860.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,793,476.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,816. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.