Private Trust Co. NA Has $340,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 128,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 85,514 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. WBI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 46,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 699,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,765,000 after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $62.58 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $78.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.56%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

