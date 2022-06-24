Private Trust Co. NA Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CDW were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,912,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 30,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.83.

CDW stock opened at $158.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $154.13 and a twelve month high of $208.71. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.34 and a 200-day moving average of $178.93.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.20. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.62%.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CDW (Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.