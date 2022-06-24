Private Trust Co. NA Has $414,000 Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NNN. StockNews.com raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities lowered their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of NNN opened at $42.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.12 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.64 and a 200-day moving average of $44.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $190.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.63 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.95%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

