Private Trust Co. NA Has $439,000 Holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,209 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QAI. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 43,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 648.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA QAI opened at $28.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.55. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $32.43.

