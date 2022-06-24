Private Trust Co. NA Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,234,997,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $314,133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,309,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $167,974,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,439,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($58.95) to €58.00 ($61.05) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($60.00) to €59.00 ($62.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.31. The stock has a market cap of $130.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.5099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 31.24%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

