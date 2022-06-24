Private Trust Co. NA Invests $267,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $7,325,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 714,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,911,000 after purchasing an additional 369,137 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 140,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 45,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,703.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $532,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,035.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,270 shares of company stock worth $3,035,835 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL opened at $29.56 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.80.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.55) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.47.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

