Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 137,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 26,727 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 618,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,629,000 after buying an additional 125,195 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $56.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.68.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.