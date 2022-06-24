Private Trust Co. NA Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYD. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYD opened at $39.39 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.89.

