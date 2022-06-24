Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 1,109 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $62.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.02 and a 200-day moving average of $79.65. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,016,158.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.21.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

