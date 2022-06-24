Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 385 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,657,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $123,354,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,485,863,000 after purchasing an additional 864,918 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,889,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,298,000 after buying an additional 713,946 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Amphenol by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,762,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,258,223,000 after buying an additional 400,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock opened at $64.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.45.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APH. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.22.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

