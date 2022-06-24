Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 776 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:NVO opened at $108.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $255.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $655.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

