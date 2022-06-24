Private Trust Co. NA Raises Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC opened at $141.00 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $133.37 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.71%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded First Republic Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.69.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

