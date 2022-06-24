Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,353 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Masco were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Masco by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

MAS stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.95.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 49.34%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

