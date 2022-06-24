Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Equifax were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on EFX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.92.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $182.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.47. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.25 and a 52-week high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

