Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,076 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 0.9% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,351,891,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 577.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440,786 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,919,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $454,553,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,818,434,000 after buying an additional 5,013,651 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

