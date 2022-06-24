Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,220 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in KLA were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of KLA by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth about $938,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in KLA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $320.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $287.44 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The firm has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $335.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.9 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.00.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

