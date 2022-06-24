Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,340 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

BOND stock opened at $94.51 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $93.07 and a 1-year high of $112.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.55.

