Private Trust Co. NA Sells 155 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $148.53 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $145.54 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.71.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

