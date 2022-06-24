Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,605 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,295 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.44.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $196.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.