Private Trust Co. NA Sells 218 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,658,000 after purchasing an additional 338,819 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,726,000 after purchasing an additional 113,699 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,960,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,492,000 after buying an additional 15,039 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,461,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,185,000 after buying an additional 143,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.82.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $1,621,205.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,975,237.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,071,559 shares of company stock valued at $910,983,170. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $144.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.47. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $111.34 and a 52 week high of $167.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 22.44%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

