Private Trust Co. NA Sells 2,536 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Unilever were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 5,146.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 36,022 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Unilever by 59.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 424,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,419,000 after purchasing an additional 158,772 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $4,542,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $44.57 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.54 and a 12 month high of $60.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.01.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

