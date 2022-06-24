Private Trust Co. NA Sells 2,799 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,312 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 0.8% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $1,573,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $94.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.07 and its 200-day moving average is $132.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

