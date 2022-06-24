Private Trust Co. NA Sells 4,099 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,162 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of FCX opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.87 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day moving average of $42.26.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.