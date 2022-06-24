Private Trust Co. NA Sells 419 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $71.11 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.86 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.30 and its 200-day moving average is $77.89.

