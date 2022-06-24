Private Trust Co. NA Takes $251,000 Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,123 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,908 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 33,393 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,352,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $60.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $89.51.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. HSBC began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,938.40.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

