Private Trust Co. NA Takes Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Aflac by 120.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.58.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Several research firms recently commented on AFL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.30.

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $109,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,583.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

