Private Trust Co. NA Takes Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vale by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vale by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vale by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

VALE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.41.

VALE stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). Vale had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 66.28%. The business had revenue of $10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

