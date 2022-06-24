Private Trust Co. NA Trims Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,348 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 24.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 384,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 75,137 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.7% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 604,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after buying an additional 21,707 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 81,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.2% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBAN opened at $11.94 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.65.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.99%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at $6,836,446.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $74,856.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,327 shares of company stock worth $657,985 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler set a $15.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.15.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

