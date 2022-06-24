Private Trust Co. NA Trims Holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,405 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of USHY. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,710,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,655,000 after acquiring an additional 440,918 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,167,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,648,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,969,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 641,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,410,000 after purchasing an additional 63,037 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,269,000.

Get iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average is $38.60.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.