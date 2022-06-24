Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.73.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PCOR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $276,123.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,133,050.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 54,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $2,529,664.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,616,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,182,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,476 shares of company stock worth $4,972,888. 40.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 783.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after buying an additional 147,249 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,646,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $49.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion and a PE ratio of -14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.88. Procore Technologies has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $159.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 54.32% and a negative return on equity of 23.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

