ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Down to $11.49

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.49, but opened at $10.72. ProPetro shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 8,214 shares traded.

PUMP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ProPetro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ProPetro to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ProPetro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $985.08 million, a PE ratio of -42.95 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $282.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. ProPetro’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $490,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,800.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Adam Munoz sold 15,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $205,839.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,464 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,127. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ProPetro during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in ProPetro by 197.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 27,686 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in ProPetro by 274.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 90,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 66,416 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in ProPetro by 27.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 13,305 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ProPetro by 47.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

