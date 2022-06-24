Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.87

Shares of Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 3.98 ($0.05). Proteome Sciences shares last traded at GBX 3.55 ($0.04), with a volume of 359,418 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of £10.48 million and a P/E ratio of 41.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.26.
Proteome Sciences Company Profile (LON:PRM)
