Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Down to $24.26

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.26, but opened at $22.99. Prudential shares last traded at $23.26, with a volume of 8,020 shares traded.

PUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($21.06) to GBX 1,665 ($20.39) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.99) to GBX 1,590 ($19.48) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,655 ($20.27) to GBX 1,685 ($20.64) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,450 ($17.76) to GBX 1,375 ($16.84) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,558.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other Prudential news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $171,318,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,135,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,004,719.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUK. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 1,861.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 948,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,615,000 after buying an additional 900,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,520,000 after buying an additional 751,756 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,878,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,140,000 after buying an additional 573,822 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 897,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,906,000 after buying an additional 464,246 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 920,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,223,000 after buying an additional 276,933 shares during the period. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

