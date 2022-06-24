Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 354.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $308.17 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $292.32 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.68.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.75%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price objective on Public Storage in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.00.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

