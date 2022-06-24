Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €106.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been given a €106.00 ($111.58) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($105.26) target price on Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($111.58) target price on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. HSBC set a €95.00 ($100.00) target price on Puma in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($126.32) target price on Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($90.53) target price on Puma in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of €106.50 ($112.11).

ETR PUM opened at €64.06 ($67.43) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €68.30 and its 200-day moving average price is €82.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85. Puma has a 52 week low of €60.30 ($63.47) and a 52 week high of €115.40 ($121.47). The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.80.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

