Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($100.00) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($115.79) price target on Puma in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($115.79) price objective on Puma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. HSBC set a €95.00 ($100.00) price objective on Puma in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($100.00) price objective on Puma in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €120.00 ($126.32) price objective on Puma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of €106.50 ($112.11).

Get Puma alerts:

ETR:PUM opened at €64.06 ($67.43) on Thursday. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €60.30 ($63.47) and a fifty-two week high of €115.40 ($121.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion and a PE ratio of 29.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €68.30 and a 200-day moving average price of €82.25.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.