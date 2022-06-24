Pure Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,713 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 111.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG opened at $142.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $341.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.38.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

