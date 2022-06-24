Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Issued By William Blair

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Progressive in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 21st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $4.76 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.55 EPS.

Get Progressive alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.08.

Progressive stock opened at $109.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.25. Progressive has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $121.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Progressive by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Progressive by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Progressive by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 64,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 28,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $122,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,357. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Progressive (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.