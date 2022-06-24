Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Issued By Capital One Financial

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report released on Wednesday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $6.51 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.44. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $26.11 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $7.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $25.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $23.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $21.09 EPS.

FANG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.35.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $119.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.18. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $840,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,226.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,580,970 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

