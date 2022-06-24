Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Chewy, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chewy in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.11). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chewy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Chewy from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Chewy to $58.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chewy from $73.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.32.

CHWY stock opened at $36.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of -159.35 and a beta of 0.77. Chewy has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $97.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,302,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455,428 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,622,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,977,000 after buying an additional 552,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,326,000 after buying an additional 97,657 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 19.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after buying an additional 856,909 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,981,000 after buying an additional 112,753 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $703,391.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,394.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Star acquired 36,127 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $1,001,079.17. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 110,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,396.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 351,369 shares of company stock worth $9,550,209. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

