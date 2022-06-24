QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $304.77

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 304.77 ($3.73) and traded as high as GBX 350 ($4.29). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 347.40 ($4.26), with a volume of 897,921 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 350 ($4.29) to GBX 355 ($4.35) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.90) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($5.70) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

The stock has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 353.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 304.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

